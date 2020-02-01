100 UDAN airports to boost tourism

‘Universal Health Coverage pays long-term dividends for nations’
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
The Government’s decision to develop 100 more airports under the UDAN scheme by 2024 will get a boost only if exclusive landing slots are provided by regional airlines.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Budget that development of 100 airports will promote domestic travel and connect more towns.
But analysts told BusinessLine that the government should include all the stakeholders while putting this scheme into practice. “The Government should be able to allocate a specific budget for setting up each of these airports and prevail upon airports in major metros to set up secondary airports closer to the main ones,” Capt AK Sachdev, former Chief Operating Officer, GoAir told BusinessLine.
He said most metro airports do not have enough slots to accommodate more flights and hence the regional airlines could look at operating red-eye flights. “Major domestic airlines may not want to invest in smaller aircraft as their focus is now on expanding their network to international routes. Hence, only the regional airlines will come forward and the government should support them,” he said.
Kuljit Singh, partner, infrastructure practice, Ernst & Young, said the government has come out with a good scheme. “What has happened in India is that private investment in infrastructure projects has come down a bit. I think the government is doing the right thing in opening up more sectors like Railways and airports.”
He said the UDAN scheme did not take off initially because the people who bagged them were unable to deliver. But in subsequent rounds, established players got into the act. Then, there was a partial revival of the scheme.
Indroneel Dutt, CFO, Cleartrip said the proposal to develop 100 more airports as well as the doubling of the airline fleet by 2024 will certainly provide for the growing demand, but this calls for skilled manpower development in parallel. The aim to double the fleet to 1,200 in the next 3 years will almost certainly accelerate the passenger growth rate.”
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
Wait for clarity on the fiscal road map before investing in debt: CEO, Emkay Investment Managers
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...