I personally believe that the Budget should not be seen as an isolated event, but as one of the many steps in a series of successful reforms. For the past eight years, India has embarked on a number of reforms that are bringing about structural changes in the economy. In my opinion, the Finance Minister rightly focussed on the following factors, which align with the larger vision of the government. The focus areas are (i) boosting economic growth, (ii) employment generation, (iii) encouraging savings and investments, and (iv) fiscal consolidation.

The government needs to be commended for keeping the fiscal deficit under control. India’s fiscal deficit was in line with the Budget estimates of 6.4 per cent of the GDP. Buoyant direct and GST collections were one of the reasons for successfully keeping the fisc under check. Gross tax collections in FY23 have outperformed the Budget estimates target by more than 10 per cent.

Focus area

By assuring that the fiscal deficit will be reduced to 5.9 per cent in FY24 and further reduced to 4.5 per cent in FY26, the FM has shown that fiscal consolidation remains a focus area. As expected, the markets have taken the fiscal consolidation of the government in a favourable manner. The 10-year G-Sec bonds improved from 7.34 per cent prior to the Budget to 7.28 per cent post the Budget speech.

The government’s measures to steadily increase the tax base, bringing in greater transparency and enhancing investor confidence, are paying dividends. The government needs to be lauded for its ‘Ease of Doing Business’ initiatives. According to the FM, over 39,000 compliances and 3,400 provisions have been reduced and decriminalised.

The focus on the salaried class needs to be applauded. The government rationalised income taxes by extending the benefits of standard deduction and also by reducing the surcharge rate for high income earners from 37 per cent to 25 per cent. This measure will reduce the maximum tax rate from 42.7 per cent to 39 per cent. These, along with other measures, are aimed at boosting the Indian economy as rising disposable incomes will promote savings and aid in consumption.

PMAY, which includes affordable housing, got a boost with an allocation of ₹79,000 crore. A rapidly growing country like India with a large young population needs more homes at affordable price points, which would enable more households to become home-owners. Another notable feature was the establishment of the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund, which will be managed by the National Housing Bank. The aim is to create urban infrastructure in smaller cities. This is a laudable move as construction of housing and the development of surrounding infrastructure should go hand in hand.

By significantly increasing the capital expenditure for the third year in a row and by increasing it by 33 per cent to ₹10-lakh crore (or 3.3 per cent of the GDP) over the previous year, the Budget has sent strong signals that India is equipped to absorb large amounts of investments. Besides, investments in new projects will create jobs which will then generate income, increase consumption and result in greater demand for goods and services. Job creation will increase aggregate demand and eventually lead to higher economic growth. According to me, one way to ensure sustained recovery without spiralling inflation is to build infrastructure. Building infrastructure also creates a massive number of jobs and has a multiplier effect on the economy. India is rightly betting on infrastructural growth.

Overall, this was an excellent Budget which is growth oriented and aims to set India on the right course. Bringing in measures to improve ease of doing business, development, jobs, and a stable tax regime will help India achieve investor confidence and sustained economic growth. The government’s consistent steps make it apparent that India is on course to be a $5-trillion economy by 2025.

Keki Mistry Vice Chairman and CEO, HDFC Ltd