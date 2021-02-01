Brewing a Poshan for nutrition

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
Given the heightened focus on health and nutrition across the world due to the pandemic, the Government has announced the launch of Mission Poshan 2.0. This will be implemented by merging the supplementary nutrition programme and the Poshan Abhiyan, in a bid to strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach and outcome.
Under Poshan Abhiyan 2.0, the government will intensify its strategy to improve nutritional outcomes across 112 aspirational districts.
Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Monday tweeted, “Mission Poshan 2.0, prioritizing 112 aspirational districts, will develop practices that will nurture health, wellness and immunity of children and pregnant women thereby making a concerted effort towards eradicating malnutrition from its roots.”
She further said that the new scheme formed by the amalgamation of the supplementary nutrition programme and Poshan Abhiyan will focus on the overall health and well-being of the beneficiary and adopt an integrated approach in delivery of nutrition services.
Cumulatively, ₹20,105 crore has been allocated to Saksham Anganwadi and Mission Poshan 2.0 schemes.
Abhaya K Agarwal, Partner at EY India, said the consolidation of all the nutrition schemes will enable better penetration of the government’s initiatives and achieving better nutritional outcomes, especially in rural regions.
Charu Malhotra, Managing Director and Co-Founder, Primus Partners, said, “Poshan 2.0 is expected to secure nutrition security with a vigilant eye on nutritional reform for management of malnutrition. Nutritional levels have a direct impact on one’s susceptibility to infections and related morbidity, disability, mortality burden, learning capabilities and adult productivity, and thus nutritional well-being has a long-term effect on the human capital of the country.”
She added that Poshan 2.0 is likely to help the nation shift focus from nourishment to nutrition with a foundational understanding of practices that nurture health, wellness and immunity to disease.
