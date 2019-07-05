Budget 2019

Budget 2019: Nirmala Sitharaman discards briefcase, carries ‘bahi-khata’

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 05, 2019 Published on July 05, 2019

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carries the Union Budget documents in a red bag, reminiscent of the traditional ‘bahi-khata’   -  Kamal Narang

In a departure from the past, India’s first full-time woman Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carried the Union Budget documents in a red bag, reminiscent of the traditional ‘bahi-khata’

Earlier, finance ministers in different governments used to carry a briefcase to present budget, which was considered as a tradition of colonial past.

Sitharaman is presenting the full Budget for 2019-20. She carried the Budget documents in a red silk bag with national emblem.

During the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, the then finance minister Yashwant Sinha broke the one colonial tradition of budget presentation at 5 pm.

Since then all governments have been presenting the budget at 11 am.

Bahi-Khata is referred to books of account maintained by traditional Indian businessmen.

Commenting on the shift from a briefcase to bahi-khata, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said the government is following “Indian tradition“.

“It is in Indian tradition. It symbolizes our departure from slavery of Western thought. It is not a Budget, but a Bahi-Khata (ledger),” he added.

Published on July 05, 2019
Budget 2019
Next Story

Budget 2019: For every rupee in govt kitty, 68 paise come from taxes

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Budget 2019: For every rupee in govt kitty, 68 paise come from taxes