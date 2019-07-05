Budget 2019

Budget 2019: Programmes will be accelerated, red tape reduced

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 05, 2019 Published on July 05, 2019

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the NDA government had set the ball rolling for a ‘New India’ in its first term and programmes will be accelerated and red tape reduced going forward.

The recent elections were charged with brimming hope for a bright and stable India, she said while presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term.

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Budget for 2019-20.

The Modi government in its first term stood out as a performing government, Sitharaman said, adding “voters stamped their approval on a performing government in general elections“.

She further said the NDA government in its first term set the ball rolling for a ‘New India’ with strident commitment to fiscal consolidation.

Our last mile delivery stood out, she said, and promised that programmes will be accelerated and red tape will be reduced.

The finance minister also said the amount spent on food security doubled during 2014-19 from the previous five years. Moreover, the number of patents tripled during

