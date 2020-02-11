Budget 2020: Sitharaman takes dig at Chidambaram’s doctor remarks

The resolution of ballooning tax arrears
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Taking a dig at Congress leader P Chidambaram, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the fiscal deficit was at a record high during the UPA regime when competent doctors handled the economy. .
She was referring to remarks of former Finance Minister Chidambaram on Monday that the “economy was perilously close to collapse and was being attended by incompetent doctors.”
Replying to the opposition charge of government overshooting fiscal deficit target prescribed in Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, she said the Narendra Modi government has always respected the FRBM and kept the discipline of FRBM Act.
The primary deficit under the Congress-led UPA government never came below one per cent of the GDP. In contrast, during the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government “we have managed to keep it below one per cent,” she said.
“Some hard truth, you will have to be heared. 2008-09 fiscal deficit was 6.1 per cent, 2009-10 6.6 per cent, 2010-11 4.9 per cent, 2011-12 5.9 per cent, 2012-13, 4.9 per cent, 2013-14 4.5 per cent. So when we are talking about the fiscal deficit, let us, please concentrate and understand when economies are managed by very competent doctors,” she said.
Compared to this, she said, the government under Narendra Modi has been consistently bringing down fiscal deficit.
Reeling out numbers, the finance minister said during 2014-15, the fiscal deficit came down to 4.1 per cent of GDP, 2015-16 3.9 per cent of GDP, 2016-17 3.5 per cent of GDP, 2017-18 3.4 per cent of GDP and 2018-19 3.4 per cent of GDP.
For the current financial year, she said, the budget pegged the fiscal deficit at 3.3 while in revised estimate it was raised to 3.8 per cent of GDP and for 2020-21 the target is 3.5 per cent of GDP.
She emphasised this government is fully conscious and taking all necessary and adequate steps to ensure all sectors are given importance.
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
It’s important to have the right asset allocation mix based on your risk profile and financial objectives
Nifty 50 February Futures (12,150)The Indian benchmarks rebounded today after facing downward pressure during ...
A chunk of the insurance market consists of savings/investment products. Though Section 80C benefit is gone ...
April futures of gold oscillate between ₹40,000 and ₹41,300
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...