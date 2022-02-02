Budget 2022-23: What happened to agri reform agenda, ask FPOs and farmers 

Pro-agri reform Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and farmers are unhappy with the Union government for not taking the agri reform agenda forward in the annual budget

Against the backdrop of withdrawal of farm laws, the government has also stepped back from introducing any reforms in the agri sector, said Yogesh Thorat, CEO of MahaFPC - the consortium of farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) in Maharashtra.

Vilas Shinde, Chairman, and MD of Sahyadri Farms said that the government ignored the provisions that could have strengthened farmers and FPCs. Immediate reforms in agri production, processing and marketing are necessary. Shinde lamented that the Union government had initiated agri reforms with the introduction of farm laws but politics over the laws blocked the process.

Anil Ghanwat, leader of Shetkari Sanghatana said that cosmetic reforms will not help farmers and the agriculture sector to survive and sustain. “ The government is hesitating to come up with radical reforms and this is reflected in the budget,” said Ghanwat.

“The situation of farmers is worsening. The agriculture sector is passing through the toughest phase and needs immediate attention. Right from basic infrastructure to the credit system and marketing, everything needs to be reformed. But without addressing these core issues, the government cannot achieve its target ofdoubling farmers’ income” said G T Sawant, a farmer.

Farmer organizations have demanded that the State governments must take lead and initiate reforms at the State level.