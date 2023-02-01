Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented Union Budget 2023-24 in the Parliament. All eyes were on the Budget as it is the last full-fledged Budget ahead of the general elections in 2024.

Here are the highlights of the Budget speech.

Finance Minister announces new tax slabs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday delivered a pragmatic, part-populist yet growth-oriented budget, giving a special big push for capital expenditure and warming the hearts of middle-class income taxpayers with tax slab overhaul ahead of the 2024 general elections and nine state assembly elections this year.

The income tax relief measures were particularly targeted at the middle class, and senior citizens through rejig in basic income exemption limits and a reduction in the number of income tax slabs from six to five. Put simply, a citizen earning income up to ₹7 lakh need not fork out any income tax in the new tax regime.

In her fifth consecutive budget, the last full-fledged budget of this government, amplifying the tone of populism towards the middle class, Sitharaman rejigged income slabs are ₹0-3 lakh —Nil; ₹3-6 lakh —5 percent; ₹6-9 lakh —10 percent; ₹9-12 lakh —15 percent; ₹12-15 lakh —20 percent and ₹ 15 lakh and above —30 percent.

No one went hungry during pandemic

Presenting the Budget, the Finance Minister said that the government ensured that no one went hungry during the pandemic by providing free foodgrains to 80 crore poor people.

States, cities will be encouraged to take up urban planning

Finance Minister said that all cities and towns will be enabled for 100 per cent transition of sewers and septic tanks from manhole to machine hole mode. Cities will also be encouraged to increase creditworthiness for municipal bonds, the minister said.

G-20 presidency is a unique opportunity for India

India’s ongoing presidency of the G-20 grouping is a unique opportunity to strengthen the country’s role in the world economic order when countries across the globe are facing various challenges, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget

Naming millets as ‘Shri Anna’, FM announces firm steps for farm sector

Digital public infrastructure for agriculture will be built as an open source, open standard on mission mode, and an interoperable public good, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced presenting the Budget for 2023-24.

She said it will help in crop planning and facilitate easy access to inputs and credit for farmers apart from supporting agritech industry and start-ups in crop estimation and market intelligence activities.

Terming millets as “Shri Anna”, Sitharaman said India is at the forefront of popularising the nutri cereals and announced that the Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Millet Research will be promoted as a centre of excellence of international standards for sharing best practices in research and technology.

Infrastructure development capex hiked by 33% to ₹10-lakh crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the capital expenditure will go up by 33 per cent to ₹10 lakh crore for infrastructure development for 2023-24 and will be at 3.3 per cent of the GDP.

Presenting the Budget for 2023-24, she said the newly established infrastructure finance secretariat will assist in attracting more private investment.

An expert committee will also be set up to make infrastructure classification and financing framework suitable for Amrit Kaal, she added.

Boost for affordable housing; PMAY allocation up 66%

The Union Budget 2023-24 has allocated ₹79,000 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), giving a further boost to the government’s housing programme for urban poor.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget, said outlay of PMAY is being enhanced by 66 per cent to over ₹79,000 crore.

FM has laid down the seven pillars or ‘ Saptarishi’ of Union Budget 2023

Presenting the Budget 2023-24, the Finance Minister has laid down the seven pillars or ‘ Saptarishi’ to usher growth and development.

Inclusive Development

Reaching Last Mile.

Infrastructure Investment.

Unleashing Potential.

Green Growth.

Youth Power.

Financial Sector.

Televisions expected to get cheaper by 3-5%

The Centre’s move to halve the basic customs duty on specified parts of open cells of TV panels to 2.5 per cent will help make LED Televisions cheaper for consumers.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech stated that this is being done to promote value addition in the manufacturing of television. Earlier, the basic customs duty on these specified parts of open cells for TV panels was at 5 per cent.

Major TV makers are expected to reduce prices by 3-5 per cent.

₹35,000 crore for green energy transition initiatives

The Union Budget for the financial year beginning April 2023 has proposed an allocation of ₹35,000 crore for energy transition initiatives.

“This Budget provides ₹35,000 crore for priority capital investments towards energy transition and net-zero objectives, and energy security by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG),” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on Wednesday.

50 new airports, water aero-dromes, heliports to be made operational

India will make operational 50 new airports, helipads, and aerodromes to improve regional connectivity, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced while presenting the Union Budget 2023-24.

“50 additional airports, aerodromes, helipads, and water routes to be built to enhance connectivity,” she said.

Railways bags increased outlay of ₹2.4 lakh cr

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced an outlay of ₹2.4 lakh crore for the Indian Railways in the Union Budget 2023-24. This, incidentally, is the largest allocation in almost a decade and four times last year’s budget.

“This is about nine times the outlay made in 2013-14,” the finance minister said, comparing it with a time when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

