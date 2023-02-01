Bengaluru, February 1

Budget 2023 proposed multiple benefits for start-ups, including extending the date of incorporation for income tax benefits till March 2024, a national data governance policy, and relief to start-ups in carrying forward and setting off of losses, among other announcements.

In her fifth budget speech, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Entrepreneurship is vital for a country’s economic development. We have taken a number of measures for start-ups and they have borne results. India is now the third largest ecosystem for start-ups globally, and ranks second in innovation quality among middle-income countries.”

Certain start-ups are eligible for some tax benefit if they are incorporated before April, 2023. The Minister proposed extending the period of incorporation of such eligible start-ups by one year to before 1st April, 2024.

Further, she proposed providing the benefit of carrying forward of losses on change of shareholding of start-ups from seven years of incorporation to ten years. The condition of continuity of at least 51 per cent shareholding for setting off of carried forward losses is relaxed for an eligible start up if all the shareholders of the company continue to hold those shares.

“At present, this relaxation applies for losses incurred during the period of 7 years from incorporation of such start-up. It is proposed to increase this period to 10 years,” the Minister added. Further, the budget proposed bringing out a National Data Governance Policy that will enable access to anonymised data. The Finance Minister also said that the Indian Government will provide clarifications on taxability relating for online gaming sector.

The Government will also be setting up an Agriculture Accelerator Fund to encourage agri-startups setup by entrepreneurs in rural areas. “This fund will aim at bringing innovative and affordable solutions for challenges faced by farmers. It will also bring in modern technologies to transform agricultural practices, increase productivity, and profitability,” the Minister said.

Sitharaman noted that fintech services in India have been facilitated by India’s digital public infrastructure including Aadhaar, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, Video KYC, India Stack, and UPI. “To enable more fintech innovative services, the scope of documents available in DigiLocker for individuals will be expanded. An entity DigiLocker will be set up for use by MSMEs, large businesses, and charitable trusts. This will be towards storing and sharing documents online securely, whenever needed, with various authorities, regulators, banks, and other business entities.” she added.