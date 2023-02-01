The 16 per cent increase in National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) on specified cigarettes proposed in Union Budget on Wednesday is likely to lead only to a single-digit price hike which can be absorbed by consumers.

Delivering her budget speech on Wednesday, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said, NCCD on specified cigarettes was last revised three years ago. “This is proposed to be revised upwards by about 16 per cent,” she said.

According to industry experts, the exact picture of the impact will emerge only after the fine print of the proposal is available.

“If it is only a 16 per cent increase in NCCD for cigarettes (which as of now seems the case), then the overall impact is negligible. This increase seems lower than our and street expectations, so a positive for ITC and other cigarette companies... but need to wait for documents for full clarity,” Abneesh Roy, Executive Director, Nuvama Institutional Equities, said in a note.

From FY13 to FY17, duty on cigarettes increased sharply at a CAGR of 15.7 per cent. However, tax revenue from cigarettes grew a mere 4.7 per cent CAGR. Thereafter, relative stability in taxation was observed until January 2020, revenue collections grew by 10.2 per cent.

The budget for FY21 increased the NCCD by 2-4X across cigarette stick sizes, resulting in tax hikes of 9-15 per cent. A sharp tax hike beyond 12 per cent could push consumers to smuggle cigarettes.