On the infrastructure sector

“The Union Budget’s comprehensive focus on infrastructure development is a transformative step for our nation’s future. The substantial capital expenditure allocation, along with provisions for long-term interest-free loans to states, showcases a visionary approach that will drive economic growth and innovation. Encouraging private sector participation through viability gap funding and market-based financing frameworks will foster a dynamic environment for infrastructure advancements. These initiatives are poised to significantly improve connectivity, boost productivity, and create numerous job opportunities across various sectors. By prioritizing sustainable development and leveraging both public and private investments, this budget positions India on a robust path to becoming a global leader in infrastructure excellence.”

On the MSME sector

“The Union Budget’s focus on strengthening the MSME sector is a crucial move towards fostering inclusive economic growth. The introduction of the new credit guarantee scheme and the enhanced credit support mechanisms reflect a deep understanding of the needs of small and medium enterprises. By increasing the Mudra loan limits and promoting digital credit assessments, the government is ensuring that MSMEs have the necessary financial support to innovate and expand. These comprehensive measures will not only boost the resilience and productivity of the MSME sector but also generate employment and drive economic development across the nation. We commend the government for its commitment to creating a supportive ecosystem for MSMEs, which are the backbone of our economy.”

On Public Private Partnership

“Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s emphasis on public-private partnerships is a transformative step for the infrastructure sector. The simplification of FDI norms to facilitate inflows is a genuine effort by the government to attract and sustain private investment in India. By prioritising and promoting Foreign Direct Investment, the government is creating a conducive environment for investors. By fostering collaboration between the government and private players, we can leverage the strengths of both sectors to enhance project execution, innovation, and efficiency. This approach not only promises accelerated development but also ensures that the infrastructural growth is sustainable and inclusive. The significant budget allocation towards infrastructure underlines the government’s commitment to building a robust foundation for India’s future, and we at Jupiter Wagons Ltd. are enthusiastic about contributing to this national endeavour.”