The Union Budget 2024-25 announced ₹15000 crore special infrastructure assistance for new capital project of Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh.

The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sita Raman in her Budget speech today also announced a slew of measures to implement promises made in Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act 2014

Additional funds will also be arranged going forward in line with the requirements, she said.

Apart from extending support for speedy completion of the Polavaram project, a special package will also be given to backward regions of Rayalaseema, Ongole and Prakasam, she said.

Support will also be given industrial development in the state as per the Reorganisation Act, the Union Finance Minister said..