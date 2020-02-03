Budget: A boost for technical textiles

Amazon’s Echo Auto review: Alexa goes for a ride
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
What is common to tarpaulin, fishing net and sanitary napkin? Well, they all come under the head ‘technical textiles’, a fast-growing industry segment that is now in the news because Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman spoke about it in her Budget speech.
The announcement that the Finance Ministry has formally launched the next edition of the National Technical Textiles Mission by allocating ₹1,480 crore ($205 million) for a four-year period beginning this year, has not come a day sooner. The earlier National Technical Textiles Mission, which was launched for a period of five years (2010-11 to 2014-15), with an allocation of $1 million, was extended till March 2017.
‘Technical textiles’ is a common name for 12 distinct product categories — the names reveal their applications. For example, ‘mobiltech’ refers to products in vehicles such as seat belts and airbags, airplane seats; ‘indutech’ for flame-resistant clothes used in the manufacturing industry; meditech are for diapers, napkins, sterlisation packs, bandages and sutures; agrotech products go into the manufacture of poly houses and nets; and geotech, which is incidentally the fastest growing sub-segment, used to hold back soil.
The market for this is dependent on imports, which was ₹1.16-lakh crore in 2017-18, is set to cross the ₹2-lakh crore this year. The market for these products grew 11 per cent between 2012 and 2017 and is estimated to be growing at 20 per cent annually now, according to Government of India’s press releases.
Despite 2,100 technical textile manufacturing units in the country, spread over Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, India still depends on imports. As the Finance Minister noted in her speech, products worth $16 billion are imported into the country, when most of them can be manufactured locally.
Every crore of rupees invested in technical textiles creates 70 jobs, as stated by Textiles Minister Smriti Irani in a seminar last year. Importantly, it can have an impact in the North-East, an area crying for development.
“The topography of the north-eastern region (NER) makes application of geo-technical textiles particularly suitable for the region in infrastructure projects relating to road construction, river bank erosion control and slope erosion control,” said a March 2015 Government of India press release. Geotextiles can be used here in road construction — it has been noted in this contest that the North-East has a road network of 81,960 km, which needs protection all the time. “Road infrastructure represents the most obvious area of opportunity for geotechnical textiles,” the release said.
Sufficient groundwork has been done for the National Technical Textiles Mission and it is the right time to focus on the second round of mission. For example, 92 application areas have been identified for mandatory use across ten central ministries and departments. The Bureau of Indian Standards has developed standards for 348 technical textile products; the Ministry of Textiles offers technical textiles courses under its skill development programme called Samarth.
The research institutions have been developing technologies for technical textiles. For example, Bhabha Atomic Reseach Centre has developed a liquid based on ‘phosphorous functionalised graphene quantum dot’ technology (pf-GOQ). You take a fabric and dip it into this liquid, the fabric acquires flame-retardant properties.
The space agency, ISRO, has developed a high silica cloth, which it calls ISROSIL, which can withstand temperatures up to 1,650 degrees Centigrade.
“With growing awareness and consumption of technical textiles, greater innovation in the field and demand from end-use industries, the country is a promising destination with an increasing demographic dividend and consumption scenario,” says the Government’s ‘Make in India’ website.
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
For taxpayers: A dampener mostly; some relief tooThe proposed new tax regime may not be worth it for many ...
The Sensex and the Nifty breach key supports after a steep fall; near-term outlook bearish
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...