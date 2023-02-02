Krishna Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech BIJOY GHOSH | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

The budget 2023-24 set a positive tone for a healthier and more sustainable future for the country. The focus on agriculture and the emphasis on startups and millets, along with the upgradation of the Hyderabad Millet Research Institute and the promotion of high-value horticultural crops, is a clear indication of the government’s commitment to rural development and food security.

The drive towards animal husbandry, dairying, and fisheries, and the establishment of an agri accelerator fund for startups, is a testament to the government’s holistic approach towards agriculture. The extension of the 10-year tax holiday for startups will stimulate greater strength to the ecosystem.

The recognition of the importance of AI and the establishment of three centres of excellence is a positive step towards a more technologically advanced future. The creation of 3,000 skilling centers with a focus on robotics, drones, AI, IoT, and other fields, will help bridge the gap between the industry’s needs and the skilled workforce. The encouragement of ICMR to partner with industry and medical colleges will help foster collaboration and drive innovation in the health sector.

The setting up of 157 nursing colleges will help address the country’s shortage of trained healthcare professionals and improve access to quality healthcare for all.

The encouragement for industry investment in R&D is a testament to the government’s recognition of the crucial role that innovation and technology will play in the country’s future

With such a well-rounded and forward-looking approach, it is no wonder that India is poised to shine brightly on the global stage. Capital investment of ₹10 lakh crore is also a strong step towards an inclusive economy that amounts to a well-rounded approach towards a healthier, sustainable, and technologically advanced future for India.

