Budget announces ₹14,788-crore funding to boost Bengaluru’s urban mobility

The Budget 2021 has proposed funding of ₹14,788 crore to complete two key routes of Bengaluru Metro Railway Project (BMRCL) — Phase 2A and 2B of 58.19 km and the 278 km Bengaluru-Chennai expressway.

The two phases of Bengaluru Metro are said to be a gamechanger and improve the city’s urban mobility.

According to a BMRCL official, Phase 2A connects the technology offices (tech corridor) along the Silk Board to KR Puram on the outer ring road (ORR). “This phase will have 13 stations – Silk Board, HSR Layout, Agara, Ibbalur, Bellandur, Kadubeesanahalli, Kodibisanahalli, Marathahalli, ISRO, Doddanekundi, DRDO Sports Complex, Mahadevapura and KR Puram.”

Phase 2B is the main connectivity from the city to Bengaluru Airport at Devanahalli. The metro line runs south to north connecting Gottigere to Nagawara, Hebbal, Jakkur before heading towards the Bengaluru Airport. “This line will have around 30 stations and covers a distance of 33 km,” said the BMRCL official.

‘A big gift for Karnataka’

Welcoming the proposal, Karnataka’s Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, said: “Bengaluru Metro’s ₹14,788-crore funding and 278 km Bengaluru-Chennai expressway is a big gift for the State.”

Perikal M Sundar, President, FKCCI, said: “ A major allocation for Bangalore Metro is the significant announcement, otherwise in the infrastructure projects and railway line extensions, the State has not been given the due preference.”

“We laud the Finance Minister for incorporating many suggestions made by industry bodies like Kassia,” said KB Arasappa, President Kassia. “With the cut in margin requirement from 25 to 15 percent, the Budget will increase credit outflow under Standup India to SC/STs and women entrepreneurs. The setting up of 7 textile plug ‘n play textile parks near sea ports, airports, railways and dedicated freight corridors (DFC) will enhance exports, while the allocation of ₹1.97 lakh crore for production linked incentive (PLI) schemes covering 13 sectors will kick-start domestic manufacturing.”