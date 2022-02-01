Budget expanded by 15% to ₹40 lakh crore

1. Total Budget of India expanded by 15% to ₹40 lakh crore 2. VRS Scheme launched 3. Telecom 5G auction announced, which can bring in ₹2 lakh crore for the government 4. No ban on cryptocurrency trading announced 5. Capital expenditure raised
Published on
February 01, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.