Budget 2022

Budget expanded by 15% to ₹40 lakh crore

Palak S Shah 11031 | Updated on: Feb 01, 2022
Key takeaways from Budget:

1. Total Budget of India expanded by 15% to ₹40 lakh crore 2. VRS Scheme launched 3. Telecom 5G auction announced, which can bring in ₹2 lakh crore for the government 4. No ban on cryptocurrency trading announced 5. Capital expenditure raised

Published on February 01, 2022
Union Budget

