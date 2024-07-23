The Union Budget for 2024-25 will provide ₹1.48 lakh crore for education, employment and skilling in the country.
Presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it will focus on employment, skilling, MSMEs and the middle class.
She added that the government has extended the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for five years, which is benefiting 80 crore Indians.
As mentioned in the interim budget, there is a need to focus on poor, women, youth and farmers, the minister said.
She added that people have given a unique opportunity to the Modi government to take India on the path of strong development, and all-round prosperity.
