Budget 2020: ₹22,000-crore equity support for two infrastructure finance companies

‘Universal Health Coverage pays long-term dividends for nations’
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
To support the funding of infrastructure over the next five years, that would require Rs 103 lakh crore, government has provided about Rs 22,000 crore as equity support to two government-owned infrastructure agencies.
In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced, “This would cater for equity support to infrastructure finance companies such as India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd and a subsidiary of National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. They would leverage the funds, as permissible, to create a financing pipeline of more than Rs 1 lakh crore. This would create a major source of long-term debt for infrastructure projects and fulfil a long awaited requirement.”
About 6,000 km of highways will be “monetised” before 2024, Sitharaman said, adding a major port will be corporatised and listed.
Attaching refrigerated coaches to express passenger trains so that they can carry milk, meat and fish, is one of the steps that Indian Railways will take to contribute to the farm economy. This was announced by the Finance Minister in the first few minutes of her Budget speech. This is important because such cargo traffic can move along with passengers, as the Indian Railways provides higher priority to passenger trains on its tracks. At present, some parcel traffic moves by train.
The Finance Minister reiterated the Railways’ push towards privatisation, stating that four stations will be modernised through the public-private partnership mode. Four railway stations will be privatised and 150 trains will be run in the public-private partnership basis.
Furthering the focus on solar power, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated that Railways will use land along the tracks for solar power generation.
On highways, Sitharaman said there will be “accelerated development”. “The FASTag mechanism encourages us towards greater commercialisation of our highways so that NHAI can raise more resources. I propose to monetise at least 12 lots of highway bundles of over 6,000 km before 2024,” she said.
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
Wait for clarity on the fiscal road map before investing in debt: CEO, Emkay Investment Managers
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...