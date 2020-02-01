Budget 2020

Decoding Union Budget 2020

| Updated on February 01, 2020 Published on February 01, 2020

Facebook live on Decoding the Union Budget 2020

Facebook live on Decoding the Union Budget 2020

 

Published on February 01, 2020
Instagram
Facebook
Union Budget
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sitharaman delivers a mixed bag for corporates, individuals