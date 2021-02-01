Doubling tax audit limit to boost ease of doing biz

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The government has changed the definition of small companies by increasing their thresholds for paid-up capital to ₹2 crore from ₹50 lakh and the turnover limit to ₹20 crore from ₹2 crore. The FM said this will benefit over over two lakh companies in easing their compliance requirements.
Bhushan Parekh, Director, SME Solutions, said doubling the tax audit limit to ₹10 crore will improve ease of doing business for micro and small enterprises. This will also boost digital payments.
The four times increase in the paid-up capital threshold of small companies to ₹2 crore and turnover by ten times to ₹20 crore will ease their compliance and procedural burden, he added.
“We have taken a number of steps to support the MSME sector. In this Budget, I have provided ₹15,700 crore to this sector, more than double of this year’s Budget Estimate,” said the Finance Minister.
Suman Gandham, Founder of Finin, India’s first neo-bank, said the proposal to use data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning to make regulatory filings more frictionless for businesses and start-ups is a step up as MCA-21 shares crucial information to various stakeholders such as the regulators, investors and companies.
Prem Rajani, Managing Partner, Rajani Associates, said start-ups and small businesses will welcome the extension of one-year exemption on capital gains on investments.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
The drink that perks up the world holds a special place in the affairs of the country where it was born
When I was small — meaning, in the single digits — my two older sisters and I had tremendous fun building card ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...