Finance Bill fineprint can squeeze firms’ working capital

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The fineprint of the Finance Bill has at least six provisions that may negatively affect the working capital of a company. These include no benefit of Input Tax Credit (ITC) without matching invoice, restriction on issuance of Form C and conditions for refund and rebate.
The Finance Bill proposes a new condition for availing ITC, placing restrictions on getting the credit only to the extent of invoices/debit notes reported by suppliers in their GST returns. While there was partial restriction on availing credit since October 2019, insertion of the condition in the Act has given legislative competence requiring mandatory matching of credits.
Currently, tax-payers are allowed to avail unmatched credit (that is, not reported by vendors) up to 5 per cent of matched credits. This limit was 10 per cent till December 2020.
Another provision in the Bill proposes restricting the facility for issuance of Form C for re-selling or manufacturing/processing of petroleum products and alcoholic liquor for human consumption. This means mining companies procuring diesel for their operations, or manufacturers buying diesel for usage in manufacture of products liable to GST, will no longer be entitled to concessional rate of CST against Form C.
According to tax experts, this is a big change as manufacturers that were buying diesel inter-State to run their factories would not be able to buy petroleum products using Form C at a concessional rate of 2 per cent, but would need to pay higher taxes
Another provision states that refunds in case of non-realisation of sales proceeds on supply of goods must be done along with interest within 30 days of expiry of the time limit prescribed under the FEMA. Experts feel that because of this amendment, exporters of goods would need to be more vigilant in collection of sale proceeds within the stipulated timeline. In case of any delay in receipt of the sales proceeds, the exporter would be liable to re-pay the refund claimed on inward supplies along with interest.
Vide the proposed amendment, a person would be required to pay an amount equal to 25 per cent as deposit to file an appeal against the order issued in respect of detention/seizure of goods.
Further, an amendment has been made requiring a person to pay a penalty up to 200 per cent of the tax payable/50 per cent of the value of goods for release of detained/seized goods.
Also, the amendment proposes to omit the option allowing the tax-payer to get seized goods released on a provisional basis under a bond and furnishing of security
Experts say keeping in view the behaviour of tax authorities towards procedural lapses in e-way bills and consequent litigation on such issues, the penal provisions can have a negative impact on the working capital of companies.
Harpreet Singh, Partner with KPMG, said: “Some of the indirect tax amendments like availment of input tax credit to buyer only when the vendor furnishes the details and the same are reflected at the portal, restriction on issuance of Form C other than for re-selling or manufacturing/processing of petroleum products and alcoholic liquor for human consumption and non-availability of rebate option for exporters allowing credit of capital goods, may result in working capital blockages, adding pressure on the balance-sheets.”
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...