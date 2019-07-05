FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposes "One Nation, One Grid" in Budget speech

SuperZop raises ₹8 cr in pre-Series A round
SuperZop, a B2B agri-commerce platform for small kirana stores to procure good quality staples – dry ...
In her maiden Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has outlined a "One Nation, One Grid" initiative to bring affordable power to all states.
She said that the much-needed power reforms, such as the power tariff reform, should be soon taken up to provide last-mile connectivity and electricity connections to all households in rural and urban areas. She said that this was a part of the 'Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana' scheme, popularly known as the 'Saubhagya' scheme, which was launched by PM Narendra Modi in September 2017.
According to the government data, with 100 per cent electrification target being achieved, the government's focus is now to provide consistent electricity at affordable rates.
A NITI Aayog review of the UDAY (Ujjwal Discom Assurance Yojana) has pointed out that government departments and local bodies have run up electricity bills of Rs 41,386 crore in the first nine months of 2018-19. According to a report by ratings agency CRISIL, this increase in the aggregate external debt of state-owned electricity distribution companies (discoms) will reach pre-Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) levels.
SuperZop, a B2B agri-commerce platform for small kirana stores to procure good quality staples – dry ...
Mumbai-based start-up helps businesses find their identity online
Health and fitness start-up Curefit has raised about ₹830 crore ($120 million) in a Series D round led by ...
MGH Labs uses chemicals that mimic human body odour to trap the vector
USFDA observations on contamination at a plant, and lack of near-term blockbuster products have taken a toll ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Allocation for the Rural Water Mission is up, but is that all the country needs?
Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first Budget of the Modi 2.0 government amid much anticipation and ...
Kaifi Azmi belonged to a generation of writers and lyricists who dreamed of an inclusive, post-Partition India ...
On July 6,1942, Anne Frank went into hiding in a warehouse in Amsterdam to escape the Nazis and wrote an ...
I’m standing in my tiny kitchen, wondering which packet of cookies to open: Yummy choco-chip or healthy ...
A documentary film on the hundreds of children’s parliaments around the country that are bringing about social ...
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
How do consumers respond when their favourite brands get into trouble?
P&G India roared at Cannes, winning four lions for its Vicks ‘One in a Million’ #TouchOfCare campaign.
IHCL is on a regeneration exercise. Will it regain its standing as the crown jewel in the Tata group ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...