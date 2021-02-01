FM proposes 2.5% custom duty on PCBA/ mobile parts

To promote more local manufacturing and fillip to Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, the Budget has proposed for 2.5 per cent custom duty on parts of mobile chargers and sub-parts of mobiles, from nil earlier.

“We are now exporting items like mobiles and chargers. For greater domestic value addition, we are withdrawing a few exemptions on parts of chargers and sub-parts of mobiles. Further, some parts of mobiles will move from ‘nil’ rate to a moderate 2.5 per cent,” Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, said in her speech.

Some of the items, which had ‘nil’ custom duty and now will be charged 2.5 per cent custom duty include printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), camera module, connectors, from February 2.

The custom duty on PCBA and moulded plastic, for manufacture of charger adapter will go up from 10 per cent to 15 per cent now.

Similarly, custom duties on inputs and parts of LED lights or fixtures including LED Lamps has gone up to 10 per cent from 5 per cent. Duties on solar inverters and solar lanterns or solar lamps have also gone up to 20 per cent and 15 per cent respectively, from earlier 5 per cent in both the items.

Concessional rate of BCD on ink cartridges, ribbon assembly, ribbon gear assembly, ribbon gear carriage, for use in printers for computers is also being withdrawn, the FM added.

Changes in Customs duty to promote value addition in the Electronics Sector [with effect from 2.2.2021, unless specified otherwise].