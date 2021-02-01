Budget 2021

FM proposes 2.5% custom duty on PCBA/ mobile parts

S Ronendra Singh New Delhi | Updated on February 01, 2021 Published on February 01, 2021

Some of the items, which had ‘nil’ custom duty and now will be charged 2.5 per cent custom duty include printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), camera module, connectors, from February 2

To promote more local manufacturing and fillip to Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, the Budget has proposed for 2.5 per cent custom duty on parts of mobile chargers and sub-parts of mobiles, from nil earlier.

“We are now exporting items like mobiles and chargers. For greater domestic value addition, we are withdrawing a few exemptions on parts of chargers and sub-parts of mobiles. Further, some parts of mobiles will move from ‘nil’ rate to a moderate 2.5 per cent,” Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, said in her speech.

Some of the items, which had ‘nil’ custom duty and now will be charged 2.5 per cent custom duty include printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), camera module, connectors, from February 2.

Also read: With online schooling taking roots, over 60% students in rural areas now own a smartphone

The custom duty on PCBA and moulded plastic, for manufacture of charger adapter will go up from 10 per cent to 15 per cent now.

Similarly, custom duties on inputs and parts of LED lights or fixtures including LED Lamps has gone up to 10 per cent from 5 per cent. Duties on solar inverters and solar lanterns or solar lamps have also gone up to 20 per cent and 15 per cent respectively, from earlier 5 per cent in both the items.

Concessional rate of BCD on ink cartridges, ribbon assembly, ribbon gear assembly, ribbon gear carriage, for use in printers for computers is also being withdrawn, the FM added.

Changes in Customs duty to promote value addition in the Electronics Sector [with effect from 2.2.2021, unless specified otherwise].

S.No.

Description

From

To

1.

Inputs, parts or sub-parts for manufacture of specified parts of mobile phones, including:

(1) Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA)

(2) Camera module

(3) Connectors

[To apply with effect from 01.04.2021]

0

0

0

2.5%

2.5%

2.5%

2.

Printed Circuit Board Assembly [PCBA] and Moulded Plastic, for manufacture of charger or adapter

10%

15%

3.

Inputs and parts [other than PCBA and moulded plastic] of mobile charger

Nil

10%

4.

Inputs, Parts and Sub-parts [other than PCBA and Li-ion Cell] for manufacture of Lithium-ion battery and battery pack [w.e.f. 01.04.2021]

0

2.5%

5.

Compressor of Refrigerator/Air Conditioner

12.5%

15%

6.

Specified insulated wires and cables

7.5%

10%

7.

Specific parts of transformer such as Bobbins, brackets, wires, etc.

Nil

Applicable Rate

8.

Inputs and parts of LED lights or fixtures including LED Lamps

5%

10%

9.

Solar Inverters

5%

20%

10.

Solar lanterns or solar lamps

5%

15%

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 01, 2021
parliament
Lok Sabha
Union Budget
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.