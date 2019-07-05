Budget 2019

Govt raises disinvestment target to Rs 1.05 lakh cr for FY20

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 05, 2019 Published on July 05, 2019

The government has increased disinvestment target to over Rs 1 lakh crore for the current financial year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while unveiling final Union Budget 2019-20.

In February this year, the government while presenting the Interim Budget 2019-20 had pegged the disinvestment target of Rs 90,000 crore.

Strategic disinvestment of select public sector undertakings will remain a priority area, she said.

The government proposed to enhance the disinvestment target to Rs 1.05 lakh crore for the current financial year, she said.

Published on July 05, 2019
Budget 2019
disinvestment
Next Story

Govt to infuse Rs 70,000 cr into state-owned banks

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Govt to infuse Rs 70,000 cr into state-owned banks