Incomes of bonafide NRI workers in tax-free countries will not be taxed in India

Amazon’s Echo Auto review: Alexa goes for a ride
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
The Finance Ministry has issued a clarification that clears the air over a contentious anti-tax abuse Budget proposal that had raised the hackles of many non-resident Indians. As per the proposal, “an Indian citizen who is not liable to tax in any other country or territory shall be deemed to be resident in India”. The implication was that such a person may become liable to pay tax in India. This key change could also have had the unintended consequence of bringing into the Indian tax net the incomes earned abroad by bonafide NRI workers in countries that don’t levy income tax. For instance, it could impact NRIs staying in countries such as UAE which do not impose income tax on individuals under local tax laws. This had raised worries among many NRIs who work in such jurisdictions.
Thankfully, the Finance Ministry has now clarified that the new provision is not intended to include in the tax net those Indian citizens who are bonafide workers in other countries. It clarifies that in case of an Indian citizen who becomes deemed resident of India under this proposed provision, income earned outside India by him shall not be taxed in India unless it is derived from an Indian business or profession. Making its intent clear, the clarification says, “In some section of the media, the new provision is being interpreted to create an impression that those Indians who are bonafide workers in other countries, including in Middle East, and who are not liable to tax in these countries will be taxed in India on the income that they have earned there. This interpretation is not correct.” It adds that necessary clarification, if required, shall be incorporated in the relevant provision of the law.
In short, bonafide NRIs working in countries that don’t levy income tax need not worry about these incomes being taxed in India. Shailesh Kumar, Director, Nangia Andersen Consulting says, “The clarification issued by Government on tax residency status of Indian citizens not liable to tax in any other country, is a welcome move and giving much relief to NRIs working in tax free countries like UAE or other similar countries, who were worried about their tax status. With this clarification, it is clear that new residency provisions are applicable only for NRIs arranging their affairs for tax avoidance and will not impact bonafide workers/ employees. It has also been clarified that even in such cases, only income from Indian business or profession of such 'stateless Indian citizens' will be taxed and not global income.”
One worry may have been eased, but others remain. To prevent tax abuse by non-residents, the Budget has also proposed that to qualify as non-resident, a person should now be effectively out of India for a longer period (about 240 days); earlier the time limit was shorter (about 120 days). Besides, the Budget has proposed that, now, a person will be Not-Ordinarily Resident (NOR) if he has been a non-resident in India in seven out of ten previous years preceding that year; the rules were more liberal earlier.
NRIs and NORs enjoy tax advantages compared with residents. In the case of residents, all their incomes (earned in India and also abroad) are taxed in India, while in the case of NRIs and NORs, what is taxed in India is largely only incomes earned and/or accrued in India. The Budget Memorandum says that liberal residency norms have resulted in instances of misuse to evade tax. It says that individuals, who are actually carrying out substantial economic activities from India, manage their period of stay in India, so as to remain a non-resident in perpetuity and not be required to declare their global income in India. To curb this, the Budget has sought to change the residency norms.
But some experts worry that these changes could adversely impact even bonafide NRIs. Shefali Goradia, Partner, Deloitte India, says, “Reducing the threshold of physical presence (in India) to 120 days in a year will make visiting NRIs more conscious of their travel dates. On one hand, the Government has been keen to attract talent and onshore the funds and fund managers, whereas on the other hand, this move will disincentivize people from spending more time in India. Businesses are mobile and with a view to attract entrepreneurs to India, the Finance Minister should consider restoring the prior threshold.”
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
Wait for clarity on the fiscal road map before investing in debt: CEO, Emkay Investment Managers
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...