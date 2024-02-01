Reflecting the BJP’s confidence in returning to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made no major policy pronouncements on Thursday, unlike the 2019 interim Budget, which had extended relief to taxpayers and launched an income support scheme for farmers, merely underlining the BJP’s commitment to “social justice as a development model,” “Viksit Bharat,” and focus on ‘Garib’ (poor), ‘Mahilayen’ (women), ‘Yuva’ (youth), and ‘Annadata (farmer). The FM left the major announcements to the final budget in July, which she was confident that the BJP government would again presenting.

Sitharaman instead used her budget address to present a report card of the last ten years and how the government had focused on corruption-free and purpose-specific direct benefit transfers, welfare policies, and initiatives. “Previously, social justice was mostly a political slogan. For our government, social justice is an effective and necessary governance model. The saturation approach to covering all eligible people is the true and comprehensive achievement of social justice. This is secularism in action; it reduces corruption and prevents nepotism,” she asserted as she underlined the linking of the welfare of the poor with the country’s welfare (Garib Kalyan, Desh Kalyan).

In this context, she pointed out how the government has assisted 25 crore people to get freedom from multi-dimensional poverty. The budget address also underlined the DBT of ₹34-lakh crore from the government using PM-Jan Dhan accounts, which has led to savings of ₹2.7-lakh crore realized by preventing leakages and has helped in providing more funds for garib kalyan.

To distinguish the BJP’s governance model from the previous UPA’s, the FM said the government will lay a ‘White Paper’ on the table of Parliament on the country’s position before and after 2014, when Modi became PM, to draw lessons from the “mismanagement of those years”. And also, her government would present a detailed roadmap for the pursuit of ‘Amrit Kaal’ in the full budget in July.

Although the PM-KISAN SAMMAN scheme has not received additional allocations as was speculated, the FM underlined that every year, direct financial assistance is provided to 11.8 crore farmers, including marginal and small farmers. Crop insurance is given to 4 crore farmers under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

For youth, the FM referred to the National Education Policy 2020 and PM Schools for Rising India. “The Skill India Mission has trained 1.4 crore youth, upskilled and reskilled 54 lakh youth, and established 3000 new ITIs. A large number of new institutions of higher learning, namely 7 IITs, 16 IIITs, 7 IIMs, 15 AIIMS, and 390 universities, have been set up,” she said.

Specifically on women, the FM detailed how female enrolment in higher education has gone up by 28 per cent in ten years. In STEM courses, girls and women constitute 43 per cent of enrolment, she said, adding that all these measures are being reflected in the increasing participation of women in the workforce. “Making ‘Triple Talaq’ illegal, reservation of one-third seats for women in the Lok Sabha and State legislative assemblies, and giving over seventy per cent of houses under PM Awas Yojana in rural areas to women as sole or joint owners have enhanced their dignity,” she said.

Linking the welfare of the poor with the country’s welfare (Garib Kalyan, Desh Kalyan), she said that due to inclusive growth policies in the past 10 years, the government has assisted 25 crore people to get freedom from multi-dimensional poverty. The DBT of ₹34 lakh crore from the government using PM-Jan Dhan accounts has led to savings of ₹2.7-lakh crore realized by preventing leakages and has helped in providing more funds for garib kalyan.