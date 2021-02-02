‘Investor Charter’ likely to find place in SEBI, IRDAI regulatory framework

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Finance Ministry has indicated that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) could consider introducing the ‘investor charter’ as part of the regulatory framework.
“It is up to SEBI and IRDAI to consider ‘investor charter’ as part of regulatory compliance,” Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj told BusinessLine. It has been proposed, but the final shape will take place with due consultations with the regulators.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, said, “I propose to introduce an investor charter as a right of all financial investors across all financial products.”
This charter appears to be on the lines of the taxpayer’s charter introduced in the Budget 2021 and has statutory backing. It defines the rights and obligations of the tax-payers as well as the department.
On the proposal for unified legislative system for the securities market, Bajaj said a high-level group will deliberate on the issue and accordingly suggest the way forward. Sitharaman proposed to consolidate the provisions of SEBI Act, 1992, Depositories Act, 1996, Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 and Government Securities Act, 2007 into a rationalised ‘single securities markets code.’
According to Bajaj, these Acts have undergone a lot of changes. “The aim is to simplify the regulatory framework, improve the compliance and look at the future needs of the market,” he said.
The Budget has proposed gross borrowing of around ₹12-lakh crore. Bajaj said the roadmap has been laid for borrowing through long and short-term instruments. The Finance Ministry has been in touch with the RBI and SEBI to make such instruments more attractive to small investors.
Though G-Secs are safe as they carry government guarantee, they donot find much favour with small investors. This is because the benchmark 10-year G-Sec coupon rate has dipped below 6 per cent and tax has to be paid on the return. Even the special bond with coupon rate of 7 per cent plus does not attract small investors, according to Bajaj.
He hopes the inclusion of Indian sovereign bonds in global indices such as JP Morgan and Bloomberg will boost foreign flows as many overseas funds are mandated to track global indices.
The move will also help bring in large passive investments from overseas. As a result, more domestic capital would be available for industry as crowding out would be reduced.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...