New legislation to improve SEZ infra utilisation, export competitiveness

The Special Economic Zones (SEZs), which have lost much of their sheen following the exhaustion of income tax exemptions for both developers and units, are set for an over-haul, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

“The Special Economic Zones Act will be replaced with a new legislation that will enable the States to become partners in ‘Development of Enterprise and Service Hubs’. This will cover all large existing and new industrial enclaves to optimally utilise available infrastructure and enhance competitiveness of exports,” Sitharaman said presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday.

The Finance Minister has also sought to facilitate ease of doing business for SEZs by bringing in reforms in customs administration of SEZs.

“...it shall henceforth be fully IT driven and function on the Customs National Portal with a focus on higher facilitation and with only risk-based checks. This will ease doing business by SEZ units considerably. This reform shall be implemented by 30th September 2022,” she said.

SEZs have been seeking a large number of changes in the SEZ rules and Act to improve their viability. The new dispensation for SEZ, being considered by the government, could allow domestic units to come up in the unutilised area of SEZs and co-exist with SEZ units with proper monitoring, a key demand of the industry. The suggestion of permitting SEZ units to do job work for DTA units for better capacity utilisation may also now be implemented.

There are also demands for other measures such as relaxation in the net foreign exchange (NFE) positive obligation, flexibilities for sale of goods and services in the domestic market and allowing SEZ units to get payment in rupees for supply of services to domestic tariff area (DTA).

It is important for the government to do away with the NFE obligation and make the SEZ scheme compliant with WTO rules which disallows incentives to be directly linked to exports.

There are a total of 5,604 units that have received a formal approval in a total of 375 notified SEZs in the country of which 268 are operational.

In the April-December 2021 period, goods exports from SEZs increased 60 per cent to $36.4 billion, according to government figures. This compares well with overall goods exports which increased 49.66 per cent to $301.38 billion. Services exports from SEZs increased 17 per cent in the period to $51 billion.