Steps soon to decriminalise Limited Liability Partnership Act

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
In a move that could propel the growth of Limited Liability Partnerships ( LLPs) in the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government will bring legislative changes to allow decriminalisation of the Limited Liability Partnership Act 2008.
“The decriminalising of the procedural and technical compoundable offences under the Companies Act 2013 is now complete. I now propose to next take up decriminalisation of the Limited Liability Partnership Act 2008,” Sitharaman.
It maybe recalled that a Ministry of Company Affairs ( MCA) appointed panel had recommended that 12 compoundable offences be decriminalised and one penal provision be omitted in the Act.
No significant changes had been suggested in the serious non-compoundable offences provided under the LLP Act.
The panel had also recommended that LLPs be permitted to issue non-convertible debentures, which could pave the way for private equity funds to make investments in such instruments.
To facilitate greater ease of doing business, the panel, headed by MCA Secretary Rajesh Verma, also recommended the introduction of a new concept of “Small LLP”.
Creation of a new category of Small LLP is expected to benefit small and micro enterprises as it will reduce the cost of compliance, subject such class of LLP to lesser penalties in the event of default as has been done in the case of companies under Companies Act 2013.
The panel has recommended that LLPs with capital contribution upto ₹25 lakh and turnover not exceeding ₹40 lakh in a financial year be allowed to opt for Small LLP structures.
Rahul Chadha, Managing Partner, Chadha & Co, said: “Decriminalising various offences under the LLP Act, 2008, on the heels of a similar step of decriminalising some offences under the Companies Act, 2013, will not only mitigate the risk for the management of LLPs for minor non-compliances but also reduce the burden on the judicial system, which is clogged due to the pendency of trivial non-compliance”.
Rudra Pandey, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, said, “The move is in line with the government’s efforts to ensure greater compliance with corporate laws, unclog the criminal justice system and promote a hospitable business environment in India..”
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
The drink that perks up the world holds a special place in the affairs of the country where it was born
When I was small — meaning, in the single digits — my two older sisters and I had tremendous fun building card ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...