Tax holiday announced for foreign aircraft leasing companies

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has announced a tax holiday for foreign aircraft leasing companies in the Union Budget of 2021.
On February 1, Sitharaman said, “The government is committed to make the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in GIFT City a global financial hub.”
She said that there will be a tax holiday for capital gains for aircraft leasing companies. Along with this, she added that there will be a “tax exemption for aircraft lease rentals paid to foreign lessors.”
Also read: Air passenger travel, aircraft movement expected to reach pre-Covid levels in early 2021: Economic Survey
Currently, most of the aircraft leasing companies are based out of Ireland, Dubai and Hong Kong. This move, according to industry watchers, will allow investment in this sector in India.
The current customs duty on components or parts, including engines, for manufacture of aircrafts by Public Sector Units of Ministry of Defence is 2.5 per cent, now it has been reduced to nil for the coming fiscal.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
When I was small — meaning, in the single digits — my two older sisters and I had tremendous fun building card ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...