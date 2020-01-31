'Thalinomics': Vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis are more affordable now

Solitary splendour in Maldives
The affordability of vegetarian thalis has improved by 29 per cent from 2006-07 to 2019-2020, and non-vegetarian thalis by 18 per cent, according to the Economic Survey 2019-20. It also noted that the affordability of thalis vis-a-vis a day’s pay of a worker has improved over time.
In a unique attempt to quantify what common person pays for a thali across India, the Economics Survey has come up with an analysis termed "Thalinomics". The analysis takes into account price data from the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers for around 80 centres in 25 States/UTs from April 2006 to October 2019.
"2015-16 can be considered as a year when there was a shift in the dynamics of thali prices. Many reform measures were introduced since 2014-15 to enhance the productivity of the agricultural sector as well as efficiency and effectiveness of agricultural markets for better and more transparent price discovery,” the Survey pointed out.
Due to the sharp reduction in prices of vegetables and dal, it further elucidated that across regions in India the absolute prices of a vegetarian thali decreased significantly since 2015-16. However the price has increased in 2019, it added.
It also said that on an average household of five individuals that eats two vegetarian thalis a day gained around Rs 10,887 on average per year, while a non-vegetarian household gained Rs 11,787, on average, per year. "Using the annual earnings of an average industrial worker, we find that affordability of vegetarian Thalis improved 29 per cent from 2006-07 to 2019-20 while that for non-vegetarian Thalis improved by 18 per cent,” the Survey added.
