Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021-22 on February 1 at 11 am.

6.00 AM

Budget expectations:

All eyes are on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she has promised that the 2021-22 Budget will be like no other in the past and help India emerge the engine for global growth.

If, indeed, she redeems this promise, the Budget she will present today can be expected to be ‘expansionary’, with at least a 10-15 per cent increase in expenditure over and above ₹30.42-lakh crore proposed in the last Budget.

A hint of what the Budget could offer also came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s customary remarks on the opening day of the Budget session of Parliament. He said the Budget should be seen as a part of a chain of the ‘4-5 Mini Budgets’ 2020 saw.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘Covid’ Budget to step up spending to push demand