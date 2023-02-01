Here are the major expectations from Union Budget 2023-24
- February 01, 2023 06:00
Survey projects FY24 GDP growth at 6-6.8%, indicates fiscal consolidation
The economic survey for FY23 signalled the Indian economy’s complete recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic but still estimated growth to be between 6-6.8 per cent — lowest in three years — mainly on account of global slowdown that is likely to affect exports.
The survey, tabled in both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, estimated a growth rate of 6.5-7 per cent during the remaining years of the current decade.
The economy recorded a growth rate of 8.7 per cent in 2021-22 (mainly on account of distorted growth number in FY20) and was estimated to grow at 7 per cent in FY23.
For FY24, baseline real growth rate has been projected at 6.5 per cent while nominal growth rate (after factoring inflation rate) is projected at 11 per cent, the survey revealed. This is the first state of the economy report prepared under the leadership of Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran.
- January 31, 2023 20:59
Highlights of Union Budget 2022-23
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022 on February 1, 2022. Besides the focus on capital expenditure, the Budget focused on health, inclusive development, energy transition , climate action, financing of investments, and ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’.
Here are some of the sector-wise highlights of the Budget at a glance:
Economy
- India’s economic growth was estimated to be at 9.27%
- 60 lakh new jobs to be created under the productivity linked incentive (PLI) scheme in 14 sectors
- The Budget sought to give a blueprint of the economy over ‘Amrit Kal’ of next 25 years
- The fiscal deficit was estimated at 6.9% of GDP
- ECLGS cover wasexpanded by ₹50,000 to ₹5 lakh crore
Taxes and finance
- The Budget sought the issuance of green bonds for upping green infrastructure
- Taxpayers could file within 2 years an updated return if there is any anomaly in their filing
- Tax relief to persons with disabilities
- Tax deduction limit for NPS account of State Govt employees to 14%
- Long term capital gains surcharge was capped at 15%
Infrastructure
- PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan at a cost of ₹20,000 crore
- 100 Gati Shakti cargo terminals in the next 3 years
- National Highways network to be expanded by 25,000 kms in 2022-23
- 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains to be manufactured in next 3 years
Agriculture
- Procurement of wheat, paddy, kharif and rabi crops, benefiting over 1 crore farmers
- Ken-Betwa river linking project at a cost of Rs 44,000 crore, to benefit 9.0 lakh hectare of farmer land
- ₹2.37 lakh crore towards direct payments for minimum support price
- NABARD to facilitate fund with blended capital to finance startups for agriculture & rural enterprise
- Chemical-free, natural farming to be promoted across the country
Education
- Establishment of Digital University different Indian languages
- Expansion of One Class, One TV channel from 12 to 200 TV Channels to provide supplementary education in all regional languages
EV
- Create sustainable and innovative business models for battery and energy as a service, improving the efficiency in the EV ecosystem
- Battery swapping policy to allow EV charging stations for automobiles
Defence
- 68% capital procurement budget earmarked for domestic procurement
- Defence R&D to be opened up for start ups, private industry and academia. 25% of R&D budget to be set aside for this
- Private industry will be encouraged to take up design and development of military platforms and equipment
Developments on the digital front
- RBI to introduce ‘digital rupee’ using blockchain technology
- Virtual digital assets to be taxed at 30%
- 75 digital banking units to be set up across 75 districts
Health and Sanitation
- National Digital Health Ecosystem to be rolled out
- National Tele Mental Health program to be set up to focus on mental health
- Integrated benefits to women and children through Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya, Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0
- January 31, 2023 19:48
Expectations from Union Budget 2023-24
All eyes are on the Union Budget 2023-24 as this will be the last full-fledged Budget ahead of the general elections in 2024.
Ahead of the Budget Presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held several pre-Budget meetings with various Ministers, Departments and industry representatives.
Among other things, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has urged the Finance Minister for a reduction in the rates of personal income tax. In fact, some policy observers are expecting that the Budget will unveil a road map for a revamped income tax regime.
The insurance industry expects a widening of the limit or creation of a sub-section for insurance, specifically protection products like term insurance. Similarly, the health insurance premium rebate limit of ₹25,000 is expected to increase, if incentivisation of health insurance must increase.
In the agriculture sector, the expectation from the government would be the roadmap to ensuring long-term viability of the sector industry and managing the inherent risks such as weather, more efficiently, thereby bringing in stability in the farm income. Agri input makers are looking forward to tax exemption on their research and development (R&D) expenses and a cut in Goods and Services Tax (GST) and basic customs duty for agrochemicals in the upcoming Union Budget.
To boost the manufacturing sector, the Finance Ministry is considering extension of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to about seven additional sectors, including e-bicycle components, toys, garments, and home accessories (all materials including cotton), high-end smartphone components, furniture, and leather footwear.
“A large part of the funding for the new PLI schemes is expected to come from the unutilised amount for the existing PLIs. But some additional outlay may also be allocated,” an official tracking the matter told businessline.
The budget for the PLI scheme is likely to not be much over the ₹1.97 lakh crore already allocated, as there have been substantial savings under the scheme so far, and they are increasing each year, the source explained. Under the PLI scheme, savings or any unutilised amount can be reallocated to other departments that need funding under the scheme.
The PLI scheme, announced in Budget 2020-21 to create global champions in manufacturing, is so far available for 14 sectors. These include pharmaceutical ingredients, large-scale electronics, medical devices, technology products, pharmaceutical drugs, telecom and networking products, food products, white goods, solar PV modules, auto and auto components, ACC batteries, MMF and technical textiles, specialty steel, and drones.
While the Budget faces policy trade-offs between nurturing a nascent growth recovery and diminishing fiscal space, infrastructure is expected to be a key beneficiary of higher allocations. Infra’s large multiplier effect on growth and employment is well known.
It is anticipated that the Government will boost capital outlay with a focus on roads, railways, drinking water, sewerage, urban and rural infra. It may unveil measures to improve the availability of long-term funds to the infrastructure sector. Besides, steps to incentivise long-term debt raising through infrastructure bonds/tax-free bonds may be on the cards, just as there could be more steps to attract private sector investments. Plus, cement as a sector could also benefit from the government’s focus on housing and infrastructure and from higher allocation in the road and housing schemes.
The Economic Survey 2022-23 highlighted that the Centre’s capex spending increased by 63.4 per cent in the first eight months of FY23 and was another growth driver of the Indian economy in the current year, crowding in the private Capex since the January-March quarter of 2022.
