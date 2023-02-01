January 31, 2023 19:48

All eyes are on the Union Budget 2023-24 as this will be the last full-fledged Budget ahead of the general elections in 2024.

Ahead of the Budget Presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held several pre-Budget meetings with various Ministers, Departments and industry representatives.

Among other things, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has urged the Finance Minister for a reduction in the rates of personal income tax. In fact, some policy observers are expecting that the Budget will unveil a road map for a revamped income tax regime.

The insurance industry expects a widening of the limit or creation of a sub-section for insurance, specifically protection products like term insurance. Similarly, the health insurance premium rebate limit of ₹25,000 is expected to increase, if incentivisation of health insurance must increase.

In the agriculture sector, the expectation from the government would be the roadmap to ensuring long-term viability of the sector industry and managing the inherent risks such as weather, more efficiently, thereby bringing in stability in the farm income. Agri input makers are looking forward to tax exemption on their research and development (R&D) expenses and a cut in Goods and Services Tax (GST) and basic customs duty for agrochemicals in the upcoming Union Budget.

To boost the manufacturing sector, the Finance Ministry is considering extension of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to about seven additional sectors, including e-bicycle components, toys, garments, and home accessories (all materials including cotton), high-end smartphone components, furniture, and leather footwear.

“A large part of the funding for the new PLI schemes is expected to come from the unutilised amount for the existing PLIs. But some additional outlay may also be allocated,” an official tracking the matter told businessline.

The budget for the PLI scheme is likely to not be much over the ₹1.97 lakh crore already allocated, as there have been substantial savings under the scheme so far, and they are increasing each year, the source explained. Under the PLI scheme, savings or any unutilised amount can be reallocated to other departments that need funding under the scheme.

The PLI scheme, announced in Budget 2020-21 to create global champions in manufacturing, is so far available for 14 sectors. These include pharmaceutical ingredients, large-scale electronics, medical devices, technology products, pharmaceutical drugs, telecom and networking products, food products, white goods, solar PV modules, auto and auto components, ACC batteries, MMF and technical textiles, specialty steel, and drones.

While the Budget faces policy trade-offs between nurturing a nascent growth recovery and diminishing fiscal space, infrastructure is expected to be a key beneficiary of higher allocations. Infra’s large multiplier effect on growth and employment is well known.

It is anticipated that the Government will boost capital outlay with a focus on roads, railways, drinking water, sewerage, urban and rural infra. It may unveil measures to improve the availability of long-term funds to the infrastructure sector. Besides, steps to incentivise long-term debt raising through infrastructure bonds/tax-free bonds may be on the cards, just as there could be more steps to attract private sector investments. Plus, cement as a sector could also benefit from the government’s focus on housing and infrastructure and from higher allocation in the road and housing schemes.

The Economic Survey 2022-23 highlighted that the Centre’s capex spending increased by 63.4 per cent in the first eight months of FY23 and was another growth driver of the Indian economy in the current year, crowding in the private Capex since the January-March quarter of 2022.