With the ‘Halwa Ceremony’ completed on Tuesday, the full Union Budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25 has entered the final stage. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present first budget of Modi 3.0 Government budget on July 23rd, which will be her sixth consecutive ones.

The ceremony was presided over by the Finance Minister while attended by the Minister of State, Pankaj Chaudhary, along with Secretaries and Chairmen of the Central Board of Direct Taxes and Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs in the Budget Press, located in the basement of the North Block. From now on, a certain number of employees involved in the final preparation will stay in the press and come out after the budget presentation.

Traditionally, the ‘Halwa’ ceremony has been known for printing budget documents. However, with the budget documents now available in digitalk format, this ceremony is symbolic. Also, a very limited number of copies of budget documents are printed just for the record.

The documents will be available in English and Hindi on the “Union Budget Mobile App”, which is available on both the Android and Apple OS platforms, after Finance Minister’s budget speech in the Lok Sabha is completed.