Union Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Pre-budget expectations from various sectors pour in. Find here all updates on Budget-related news.
ALL UPDATES
- July 22, 2024 10:20
Budget 2024 expectations: FY25 Union Budget to set the economic tone, says Rajeev Yadav, Deputy CEO, AU Small Finance Bank
The government is now set to present a revised Union Budget for FY25, which will supersede the interim budget presented earlier in Feb-24. The newly appointed government will be expected to continue with policy focus on prudent fiscal management and fiscal glide path to achieve fiscal deficit of 4.5% by FY 26. This augurs well for overall macro-stability for transitioning towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.
I believe the Union Government budget should focus on five key priorities for the upcoming Union Budget
- Commitment towards fiscal discipline needs to get reiterated and will boost India’s fiscal image at a time of global bond inclusion. A sovereign rating upgrade over next two years will lower the cost of borrowing for all economic stakeholders in the country.
- Viksit Bharat requires scaling up of financial intermediation in a sustainable manner. There is an urgent need to accelerate deposit mobilization by the banking system. The FY25 Union Budget (along with support from the RBI) could look at providing a level playing field to bank deposits vis-à-vis other competing instruments by incentivize deposit mobilization through lowering tax incidence on FDs.
- Indian banks have been spending 6-8% of total operating expending on technology. This is lower than the global average of 10-12%. With government’s focus on digitization and financialization of the economy and boosting cyber security, Indian banking system needs to meaningfully scale up the technological infrastructure to be future ready. (deeper penetration of digital payments, adoption of CBDC, rapid use of AI in customer service etc). FY25 Union Budget could offer some tax rebates for scaling up technological infrastructure.
- Job creation needs to be is a top priority for the policymakers to help maximize India’s demographic dividend and sustain GDP growth close to 8%. (as per the UN, India’s working age population is expected to peak around 2040). The Union Budget needs to be multi-dimensional prioritising filling of government jobs, existing PLI Scheme to reinvigorate labour intensive sectors (esp. involving the SMEs) like textiles, leather, tourism etc, doubling increasing allocation towards education from close to 3% currently of GDP to around 6%.
- Supporting demand side economic activity through private consumption will not just raise demand at the bottom of pyramid, but it would also help the fiscal revenue by boosting indirect tax collections. The Budget could consider increasing targeted allocation for affordable housing under the PMAY Scheme while also providing tax incentives to home loan borrowers for developers. Scaling up of agriculture infrastructure and encouraging ‘farm tourism’ will also provide a strong impetus to rural incomes.
The Union Budget needs to set the tone for economic momentum for the next five years. This will involve a fine balancing between preserving of fiscal discipline, boosting inclusive consumption, and incentivizing financial savings, private investment, and exports.
- July 22, 2024 10:14
Revamping MSP to address challenges and explore alternatives
With the issue of the minimum support price (MSP) once again taking the front burner, perhaps the time has come for the government to consider a revamp in the present, and look out for future alternatives for sustainable agriculture growth in the country, especially as the 2024 budget comes into action.
Rajesh Aggarwal, Managing Director, Insecticides (India), writes
- July 22, 2024 10:07
ITR analysis: Short-term capital gains halve in AY24 IT returns; experts urge comprehensive capital gains tax overhaul
Experts believe these trends clearly highlight that people are holding their investments for longer durations while keeping old age security in mind. They expect reform in capital gain calculation norm in the budget.
- July 22, 2024 09:48
Will government capex slow down, consumers get a boost and investors, some tax concessions ?
From ₹3.3 lakh crore in FY19, capex allocation compounded at 27 per cent CAGR to the current ₹11 lakh crore allocation. For comparison, the allocation grew at 9 per cent CAGR in the FY14-19 period. The last five years clearly indicate a government spending push. This was aimed at dragging the economy out of Covid blues and putting it on a growth path.
- July 22, 2024 09:43
A quick look at the expectations from a personal tax perspective
- Further simplification of personal tax regime
- Overhaul of Capital Gains tax structure
- Housing: One could expect an enhancement in the existing limit for deduction of interest on housing loan for self-occupied property from ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh per financial year.
- Other expected measures include reverting to the previous deadlines for filing belated or revised tax returns, introducing a provision for tax treaty relief at the withholding stage by employers, clarifying the treatment of Tax Collected at Source (TCS) paid by employees during tax withholding, expediting the resolution of pending appeals and establishing accountability provisions for taxpayers’ interactions with the CPC regarding grievances and other issues.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.