What is the Aam Aadmi hoping for in this Budget?

A push to entrepreneurship and job creation, investments in agriculture and some personal income tax relief are some of the items on the Aam Aadmi’s Union Budget wish list, amidst a slowing economy, upcoming State elections and the uproar over CAA and NRC.

The Finance Ministry received as many as 18,915 suggestions from people on the government website www.mygiv.in for the Union Budget, which will be presented on February 1.

“In order to make the Union Budget-making process participative and inclusive, the Ministry of Finance has sought inputs from citizens for the last several years. This year too, the Ministry looks forward to hearing from you on your suggestions for the Union Budget,” it had said, seeking suggestions from citizens by January 20.

In the past, the government has often also taken up many of the innovative proposals and made them a part of the Budget.

Calls for improving education and health, boosting economic growth and pushing up investments in agriculture are a common theme running through most suggestions.

Many citizens have also put in representations for the goods and services tax — like simplifying the process and including more products, such as petroleum, under the GST regime — though how many can be taken up in the Budget is unclear.

Acknowledging the limited fiscal space that may make it difficult to cut income tax rates, many have sought some relief in terms of a higher investment limit under Section 80 C, increasing the standard deduction or even hiking rates of term deposits and savings accounts.

Increasing the money in the hands of the middle class will also boost consumption and the savings rate and spur the economy, they reason.

The long pending revision of wages of bank employees has also been suggested.

The need for more job creation by filling up vacancies in the government and a spur to entrepreneurship as well as providing benefits to micro, small and medium enterprises is another common refrain from many citizens. These could be in the form of a specialised fund for working capital for such firms, more controls on e-commerce are some of the suggestions.

With rising concerns over pollution, suggestions have also poured in for waste segregation, more sops for electric vehicles, curbing use of plastics in food products and population control.