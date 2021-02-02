Withdraw import duty on raw cotton: Texprocil

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council has expressed surprise over levy of 10 per cent import duty on raw cotton and urged the government to have a relook at the proposal.
Welcoming the Government move to set up seven textile parks over three years, Manoj Patodia, Chairman of The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, said the move to levy import duty on cotton will make imports of Extra Long Staple Cotton costly, especially GizaCotton from Egypt and Supima Cotton from the US. Patodia also expressed his apprehension that the levy of import duty on cotton will increase the domestic prices which will now be based on the import parity price plus the basic customs duty.
This, in turn, will push up cost for value-added products like fabrics, made-ups and garments. He also pointed out that there has been a decline in imports of cotton by a sharp 77 per cent between January and November 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 and as such there is no case for an imposition of import duty on cotton.
Also read: Texprocil’s reverse buyer-seller meet Ind-Texpo 2020 to be held on March 17-19
Patodia appealed to the Government to withdraw the basic customs duty on cotton in the interest of the textile and clothing sector and its orderly development, especially as India is a cotton surplus country.
However, he said the Government move to set up seven textile parks under the ‘Mega Investment Textiles Parks' over three years will enable the textile industry to become globally competitive, attract large investments and boost employment generation, said Patodia.
The Budget has reduced the basic customs duty on caprolactam, nylon chips and nylon fiber and yarn to 5 per cent. This will encourage the growth of the man-made fibre sector, especially the MSMEs, he said.
Also read: Sops for textiles to weave a global success story
On the direct taxes, the Budget has reduced the time-limit for re-opening of assessment to 3 years from the present 6 years to remove the uncertainty for the assessees, he added.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...