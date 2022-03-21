Bulk diesel users queue up at retail points as OMCs raise prices

₹25 per litre for bulk users. The hike is in line with the uptick in international prices.

Even though the retail prices of petrol and diesel have not been raised since November 4, 2021, experts point out that the raise will indirectly impact end consumers as bulk buyers include state transport corporations and transporters. Besides, the logistics industry, particularly third party logistics players (3PL), also do bulk purchases of the auto fuel for transporting goods across the country and the hike in prices will also impact them.

After OMCs raised the price of diesel for bulk users by ₹25 per litre, the cost of diesel for industrial users is now priced at ₹115 a litre in Delhi, while the rate in Mumbai is now ₹122.05 per litre. However, retail prices of the crucial commodity stands unchanged in Delhi and Mumbai at ₹86.67 per litre and ₹94.14 a litre, respectively.

“There is a massive surge of demand at fuel stations (retail outlets) due to increased delta of around ₹25 per litre between retail and industrial price of diesel, leading to heavy diversion of bulk HSD (Direct Customers) to retail outlets,” a spokesperson for Reliance BP Mobility (RBML) said.

There is also a very heavy lifting of fuel by dealers and both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) customers, who have advanced their purchases, to top up their tanks and capacities in anticipation of price increase which is overdue, he added.

“Due to this immediate surge there have been record sales in March 2022, which is putting strain on the entire logistics and supply infrastructure. This is further exacerbated by shortage of tank trucks and rakes due to sudden surge in demand along with limited availability of TT crew during the festive period across the industry,” the spokesperson said.

In spite of the challenges, Reliance is fully committed to meet the demand of its retail customers. Besides, RIL is also carrying out exports as per business as usual to meet its contractual requirements.

Meanwhile, the All India Road Transport Workers` Federation (AIRTWF) critised raising of prices for bulk diesel users adding that it is a “big blow” to the state road transport undertakings (STUs). The federation will protest against the move on March 24.

“This is highly condemnable. The enhancement will ruin the existing STUs. AIRTWF demands the central government to react and roll back immediately. AIRTWF also appeals to all the affiliated unions/ federations to observe protest day on March 24, throughout the country,” AIRTWF General Secretary KK Divakaran said.

“From February 1, 2022, the prices of diesel for bulk buyers has been enhanced from ₹2 to ₹6 in different States. Again now it is enhanced abnormally. This enhancement will lead to closure of the existing STUs in the country. This will not only destroy the STUs but the people of this country will be the worst victims particularly the poor and the unorganised workers who ought to travel daily in the buses,” he further added.