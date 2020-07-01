Business disruption due to lockdown peaked on April 12: SBI Ecowrap

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
An index developed by the State Bank of India’s economic research wing shows that business disruption since the lockdown was imposed was as its highest on April 12. While the situation has improved in the first two weeks of June, the index was dipping again towards the third week of June.
Using the labour participation rate, mobility indices, RTO revenue collection and electricity daily maximum consumption as variables, economists at SBI have constructed a business disruption index taking March 1 as the benchmark.
“After reaching a dip on 12 April 20, indicating maximum disruption, the index started moving up. The first two weeks of June shows steep increase in index however it declined again somewhat in the third week, the SBI Ecowrap report stated.
“The ongoing efforts to control Covid-19 pandemic led to sharp declines in output and employment across the world economies for a third successive month in May but the rate of decline is easing as a number of sectors opened up, including in India,” it added.
The yearly SBI Composite Index for June declined to 35.9 (Large Decline) compared to 41.0 (Large Decline) in May. However, the monthly SBI Composite index improved to 49.2 (Low Growth) in June from 30 (Large Decline) in May.
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
A new national roadmap envisages a de-carbonising paradigm for the transport sector. V Rishi Kumar reports
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Talbros Automotive Components at current levels.
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...