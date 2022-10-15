A slew of homegrown brands have come together to make a joint pitch to consumers and corporates to buy from the Indian start-up ecosystem this festival season. Several Indian start-ups and their founders are putting out social media posts, especially on Linkedin urging consumers to support Indian start-ups with the hashtag #YehDiwaliStartupWali.

Amar Choudhary, Founder of BoYo and the Mission Head of this initiative, said, “ This is a national level awareness campaign that we are building organically. The awareness campaign is targeted at corporates, business houses and consumers requesting them to buy gifts from Indian start-up brands during this diwali season with the broader theme of ‘Build India and Buy from a start-up’.”

“We hope this will create awareness and help in generating demand for Indian start-up offerings. Indian start-ups procure from local suppliers, artisans, vendors, manufacturers, and so if more and more consumers begin buying from start-ups this festival season the entire ecosystem will benefit,” Choudhary added. He said strategic initiatives are being planned, including on-ground activities.

This awareness campaign has been gaining traction, with many start-up founders showing their support. Take for instance : In a Linkedin video post, Deep Bajaj, Co-Founder, Sirona Hygiene stated, “Festive time is here, please do consider buying gifts from start-ups and small businesses. #YehDiwaliStartupWali.” Chirag Gupta, Founder of gourmet popcorn brand 4700, too chimed in a few days ago with a #YehDiwaliStartupWali post.

In another post, Durlabh Rawat, Founder, Barosi, stated, “Very excited to be a part of festive campaign “Ye Diwali Startup Wali”. Apne Festival, Apne Log or Apne Brands!!” As part of this initiative, other founders have also put out social media posts emphasising that when consumers purchase from a start-up, it helps boost employment in the community.

Some other start-ups that are part of this initiative include Rgyan, Aanya Wellness, Core & Pure, Fuschia, Bebe Burp, BeadnFashion, Indalo, the Infused Kettle, Physiovitis, GetVantage, Shararat, IndiGifts, Grainic, Snitch, Anveshan and Beantree Foods among others.

“What Started out with just an idea has now emerged as a storm. Founder’s Night Out start-up community, has enabled more than 150+ brands to come together and launch #YeDiwaliStartupWali last month. More and more people are now talking about this and spreading awareness,” said Umesh Khatri, Co-Founder, Rgyan in a Linkedin post.

