Cabinet approves MoU on coking coal with Russian Energy Ministry

The Union Cabinet on Thursday gave its approval for a memorandum of understanding between India and Russia on furthering cooperation on coking coal, which is used for steel making.
It also approved the continuation of a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for development of infrastructure facilities for judiciary for further five years from April 1, 2021 to March 31,2026 at a total cost of ₹9,000 crore, out of which Central share will be ₹5,357 crore, including ₹50 crore for the Gram Nyayalayas Scheme and their implementation in a Mission Mode through National Mission for Justice Delivery and Legal Reforms.
The Cabinet has also approved the continuation of National AYUSH Mission (NAM) as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2026 with financial implication of ₹4,607.30 crore (₹3,000 crore as Central share and ₹1,607.30 crore as State share). The Mission was launched on September 15, 2014.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet also gave its approval for changing the nomenclature and mandate of North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM) as North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR).
An approval was also given by the Union Cabinet for an between the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Denmark on Cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine.
The Union Cabinet also approved the Eleventh Extension of the term of the Commission constituted under Article 340 of the Constitution to examine the issue of Sub-categorization within Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the Central List by 6 months beyond July 31, 2021 and up to January 31, 2022.
The memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Steel and the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation on cooperation regarding coking coal is expected to benefit the entire steel sector by reducing their input cost, an official release said.
This may lead to reduction in cost of steel in India and promote equity and inclusiveness.
The MoU will provide an institutional mechanism for co-operation in the coking coal sector between India and Russia, it added.
The objectives of the MoU is to strengthen cooperation between India and Russia in the steel sector. The activities involved in the cooperation are aimed at diversifying source of coking coal, it added.
The proposal on continuation of CSS for development of infrastructure for judiciary will help in construction of 3,800 court halls and 4,000 residential units(both new and ongoing projects) for judicial officers of District and Subordinate Courts, 1,450 lawyer halls, 1,450 toilets complexes and 3,800 digital computer rooms.
This will help in improving the functioning and performance of the judiciary in the country and will be a new step towards building better courts for a new India, the release added.
