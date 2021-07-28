Cabinet approves multilateral MoU of international finance services agencies

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a multilateral memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), and the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS).
“This is one of the biggest multilateral forums, with several regulators on it. It has 124 signatories. India joining this forum will enable all kinds of exchange of information and ease of doing business for those registering themselves in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City),” Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister said at a briefing post the Cabinet meeting.
GIFT City has a single window for all regulators. Similarly, in many of these agencies (international benchmark setting agencies), cross-border cooperation is one of the biggest aspects. “So we will begin from that,” she said.
The Cabinet has also approved appointment of two members for tribunals and two for administrative services for the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Tribunal.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...