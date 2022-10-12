The Union Cabinet has given ex-post facto approval for payment of productivity linked bonus to railway employees for the financial year 2021-22.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

“The financial implication of payment of 78 days PLB to railway employees has been estimated at Rs 1,83,209 crore,” said an official statement, adding that the decision was taken despite the adverse financial situation caused by post Covid-19 challenges.

“The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees to work towards improvement in the performance of the Railways,” it said.

Eligible railway employees are paid PLB each year before the Dusshera and Durga Puja holidays. This year, too, a PLB amount equal to 78 days’ wages was paid to about 11.27 lakh non-gazzetted Railway employees.

The maximum amount payable to each eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days. The amount was paid to various categories, including track maintainers, drivers and guards, station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, controllers, pointsmen, ministerial staff and other Group ‘C’ staff.

