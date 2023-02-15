Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a scheme - ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ (VVP), for comprehensive development of villages located along the northern border. The allocation for this scheme ₹4,800 crore, including ₹2,500 crore for roads.

“The scheme will provide funds for development of essential infrastructure and creation of livelihood opportunities in 19 Districts and 46 Border blocks 4 states and 1 UT along the northern land border of the country which will help in achieving inclusive growth and retaining the population in the border areas. In the first phase 663 Villages will be taken up in the programme,” an official statement said.

The comprehensive development of villages of blocks on the northern border will improve the quality of life of people living in identified border villages. This will help in encouraging people to stay in their native locations in border areas and reversing the out-migration from these villages adding to improved security of the border, it said.

Scheme objectives

The scheme aids to identify and develop economic drivers based on local, natural, human, and other resources of the northern border villages and the development of growth centres on ‘Hub and Spoke Model’ through the promotion of social entrepreneurship, empowerment of youth and women through skill development and entrepreneurship.

The vibrant village action plans will be created by the district administration with the help of gram panchayats. A 100 per cent saturation of central and state schemes will be ensured. Key outcomes that have been attempted are connectivity with all-weather roads, drinking water, 24x7 electricity with solar and wind energy to be given focused attention, and mobile and internet connectivity. Tourist centres, multi-purpose centres and health and wellness centres will also be set up.

There will not be overlap with Border Area Development Programme, the statement clarified.