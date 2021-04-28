Economy

Cabinet designates TV Somanathan as Finance Secretary

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 28, 2021

He was appointed as Expenditure Secretary in Dec 2019

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating TV Somanathan, Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, as Finance Secretary.

Somanathan, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, was appointed as Expenditure Secretary in December 2019.

