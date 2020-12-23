Cabinet okays merger of four film media units with NFDC

The Union Cabinet has approved the merger of four film media units, including Films Division, Directorate of Film Festivals, National Film Archives of India, and Children's Film Society, India, with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) Ltd.

In its meeting on Wednesday, the Cabinet also approved an Ordinance for extending the provisions of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (to be sent to the President for his consent), signing of revised air services agreement with Philippines and Afghanistan and the transformatory changes in post-Matric scholarship for Scheduled Caste candidates.

At a media briefing following the Cabinet meeting, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said as the Winter session of Parliament was not being held, the Cabinet had approved the ordinance for three-year extension to the NCT of Delhi Laws, which will now be sent for the President’s consent.

This will give continued legal protection to people living in unauthorised colonies (jhuggi jhopdi clusters) and buildings. The Cabinet also approved signing the revised Air Services Agreement between India and Afghanistan and India and Philippines. This has the potential to spur greater trade, investment, tourism and cultural exchanges with the countries, the release added.

Scholarship for students

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved major and transformatory changes in the Centrally Sponsored Scheme ‘Post Matric Scholarship to students belonging to Scheduled Castes (PMS-SC)’ to benefit more than 4 crore SC students in the next five years so that they can successfully complete their higher education, the release said. The focus of the scheme would be on enrolling the poorest students, timely payments, comprehensive accountability, continuous monitoring and total transparency.