Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a meeting on Wednesday with Chief Secretaries and senior officials of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and NCT of Delhi to review the deteriorating air-pollution situation and implement directions of the Supreme Court. Gauba directed States to take immediate steps to curb stubble burning during the remaining harvesting season, particularly in Punjab.

During the deliberations, it was noted that as per data provided by Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM), the current crisis situation was majorly attributed to stubble burning. Sources said that between September 15- November 7, about 2,644 stubble burning events have been recorded, out of which 20,978 (93 per cent) were in Punjab and 1,605 (7 per cent) in Haryana. It also emerged during discussions that harvesting is more than 90 per cent complete in Haryana and 60 per cent complete in Punjab.

Sources said that the Cabinet Secretary directed Punjab State administration to take effective measures to stop further stubble burning during the remaining days of this harvest season. The State was also asked to fix responsibility of local level authorities to ensure there is no more stubble burning. It was also decided that CAQM will send out Flying Squads to Punjab and Haryana and submit daily reports on the incidents of farm fires and status of enforcement of directions of the Supreme Court by the District Collectors / Senior Superintendents of Police.

Follow up actions

All State administration were also directed to take follow up actions with regard to to cases instituted during the last two years for violation of ban on stubble burning.

The Agriculture Ministry has released ₹3,333 crore under the Crop Residue Management (CRM) scheme so far. Of this, ₹1,531 crore was released to Punjab and ₹1,006 crore to Haryana. State governments of Haryana and Punjab were also directed to make full use of seeder machines to prevent further stubble burning.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a joint meeting with all ministers of the Delhi government on Thursday and assigned them responsibilities to check on air-pollution in various districts of region. It was decided that all the ministers of the Delhi government will collaborate with their respective district’s nodal officers, monitor officers working on the ground and issue necessary directives, a statement added.