A search panel headed by the Cabinet secretary is scheduled to interview shortlisted candidates on December 16 for the post of chairman of Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), sources said.

The post of the pension fund regulator will fall vacant following the completion of the term of incumbent Supratim Bandyopadhyay next month.

The Financial Sector Regulatory Appointment Search Committee (FSRASC) headed by the Cabinet secretary would interview shortlisted candidates, sources said. The selected name will be sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister for final approval, they added.

Besides the cabinet secretary, other members of FSRASC include the financial services secretary and two independent members. The FSRASC is also free to identify and recommend any other person, on the basis of merit, who has not applied for the post.

Also read PFRDA wants Govt depts to fully adopt e-NPS method for onboarding new employees

As per the Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority Act, the chairperson can hold office for five years or till the age of 65 years.

The finance ministry invited applications for the position in August. The last date for applying for the post was September 5. PFRDA regulates the National Pension System subscribed by the government as well as private employees from organised and unorganised sectors.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit