CAD narrows to 2% of GDP: RBI

OnePlus 7T review: 90Hz super screen, updated chip and three cameras
OnePlus has this tradition of bringing out a ‘T’ version of its phone. After all, how boring would it be to ...
India’s current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to $14.30 billion in the April-June 2019 quarter against $15.80 billion in the year ago quarter, primarily on account of higher invisible receipts.
As a percentage of GDP, CAD (which arises when a country’s total import of goods, services and transfers is greater than exports) in the reporting quarter (Q1) was lower at 2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) against 2.3 per cent in the year ago quarter.
CAD in the reporting quarter, however, was substantially higher vis-a-vis preceding quarter’s $4.6 billion (0.7 per cent of GDP). The RBI said invisible receipts were higher at $31.9 billion as compared with 29.9 billion a year ago. Net services receipts increased by 7.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis to $20.031 billion as per provisional data for the reporting quarter, mainly on the back of a rise in net earnings from travel, financial services and telecommunications, computer and information services.
Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, rose to $19.9 billion, increasing by 6.2 per cent from their level a year ago. In the financial account, net foreign direct investment (FDI) jumped to $13.9 billion in Q1 of 2019-20 against $9.6 billion in Q1 of 2018-19.
Foreign portfolio investment recorded net inflow of $4.8 billion in the reporting quarter against an outflow of $8.1 billion in Q1 last year on account of net purchases in both debt and equity markets, the RBI said.
Net inflow on account of external commercial borrowings to India was $6.3 billion in Q1 of 2019-20 against an outflow of $1.5 billion a year ago. Net receipts on account of non-resident deposits was lower at $2.754 billion in Q1 of 2019-20 when compared to $3.512 billion a year ago.
OnePlus has this tradition of bringing out a ‘T’ version of its phone. After all, how boring would it be to ...
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
1 I always make it a point to take out one hour for exercise every day. It does not change even when I travel ...
Chronic hepatitis treatmentThe US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the approval of Mavyret ...
One of the main factors that influences the domestic price is the demand and supply of skimmed milk powder
Since the beginning of September, the commodity market has been under pressure, with the highly traded base ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...