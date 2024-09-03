The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Accountability Authority of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The objective of this MoU — signed in Abu Dhabi on Monday — is to promote and develop cooperation between the two Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) in order to strengthen respective institution’s professional capacity and improve methodologies in the field of public sector audit.

Other areas of cooperation committed through this MoU include exchange of knowledge and experiences in the area of public auditing and conducting capacity development programs at SAI India or SAI UAE on need basis.

Girish Chandra Murmu, the CAG of India said, “this MoU is a reaffirmation of the values and goals that our institutions have shared over a long period and cementing of the ties that already exist between our two nations”.

Murmu observed that “the MoU will yield many opportunities for greater exchange of knowledge and experience between members of our SAIs and will also foster the spirit of cooperation and friendship between our SAIs”.

Humaid Obaid Khalifa Obaid Abushibs, President, UAE Accountability Authority emphasised the importance of the agreement that will enhance and improve the external audit practices of the two SAIs and will assist in strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two SAIs through mutual cooperation.